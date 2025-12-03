Ishbia Mat Sells 612,287 Shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $3,496,158.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,016,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,776,967.22. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $3,551,264.60.

On Friday, November 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 437,073 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $2,556,877.05.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $3,464,828.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $3,107,014.76.

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,089,124.08.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,269. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UWM by 5,681.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

