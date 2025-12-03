Stanley Tang Sells 45,410 Shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $9,312,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $11,097,749.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $12,180,324.30.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $222.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,353,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.DoorDash's revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,576,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $211,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

