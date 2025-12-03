nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.8 million-$148.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.4 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.910 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNO. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stephens raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of NCNO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,682. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $112,350.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,664.26. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $122,107.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,466.94. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,940,562 shares of company stock valued at $118,143,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in nCino by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of nCino by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in nCino by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

