Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 15.63%.The company had revenue of $138.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million.

Inotiv Stock Up 8.1%

NOTV stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 596,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.33. Inotiv has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 30.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 384,696 shares during the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 133.3% in the second quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 99.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 255,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 127,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

