Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 27.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 27.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $105.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage traded as low as $68.34 and last traded at $68.94. Approximately 21,365,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 3,014,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.72.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $92.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.16.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSTG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 330,311 shares of company stock worth $29,728,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 27.2%

The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 168.15, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.