Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Wednesday after Arete upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Arete now has a $125.00 price target on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $91.38 and last traded at $90.6120. Approximately 21,288,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,628,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 426,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.