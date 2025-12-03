Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $102.03 and last traded at $103.96. Approximately 52,997,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 39,839,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

Specifically, Director Reed Hastings sold 375,470 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $40,712,212.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,214.20. The trade was a 98.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. President Capital upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $440.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

