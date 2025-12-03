Small Cap Stocks To Research – December 3rd

Capricor Therapeutics, iRobot, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index or data provider. Investors often see them as higher-growth opportunities that also carry greater volatility, lower liquidity, and less analyst coverage than mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

iRobot (IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

