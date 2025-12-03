Grocery Stocks To Consider – December 3rd

CAVA Group, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Maplebear are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling or distributing food and everyday household staples—this includes supermarket chains, convenience stores, wholesale grocers and online grocery retailers. Investors typically treat them as defensive holdings that deliver stable revenues and modest dividends, though they face thin margins and are sensitive to commodity prices, labor costs and shifting consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

