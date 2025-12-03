Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 16.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) dropped 16.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. Approximately 8,659,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The stock has a market cap of £747.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

