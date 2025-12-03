Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 33.9% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 593,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 124,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

