Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 16.9% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) fell 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. 8,659,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.02. The company has a market cap of £747.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

