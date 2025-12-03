Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 33.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) were up 33.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 593,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 124,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Triumph Gold Stock Up 33.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.28.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

