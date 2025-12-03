Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.15), Zacks reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SNOW traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.34. 10,820,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.09. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 211,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,799 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,208,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Snowflake by 58.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,748,000 after acquiring an additional 454,899 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,757,000 after acquiring an additional 119,556 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 42.2% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 893,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 57.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 512,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,703,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.31.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

