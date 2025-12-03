Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.15), Zacks reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.
Snowflake Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of SNOW traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.34. 10,820,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.09. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67.
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 211,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,799 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.31.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
