Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Torrid had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

Shares of Torrid stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 671,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.47. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

In other Torrid news, CFO Paula Dempsey sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,361 shares in the company, valued at $255,835.36. This trade represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashlee Wheeler sold 16,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $30,187.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,248.54. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 30.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

