Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $235.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.30%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Torrid Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Torrid from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paula Dempsey sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,361 shares in the company, valued at $255,835.36. The trade was a 15.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashlee Wheeler sold 16,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $30,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 107,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,248.54. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,233,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Torrid by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,917,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 153,973 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 874,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

