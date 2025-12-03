HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. HealthEquity has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $1,016,707. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

