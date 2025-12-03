Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.70, with a volume of 73908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63.

Block Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.88.

About Block Energy

Block Energy plc is an AIM quoted independent oil and gas production and development company with a strategic focus on unlocking the energy potential of Georgia. With interests in seven Production Sharing Contracts in central Georgia, covering an area of 4,256 km2, including the XIB licence which has over 2.77TCF of 2C contingent gas resources, with an estimated Net Present Value 10 (“NPV”) of USD 1.65 billion, in the Patardzueli-Samgori, Rustavi and Teleti fields.

See Also

