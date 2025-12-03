ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 and last traded at GBX 99.50, with a volume of 365987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital upped their target price on shares of ECO Animal Health Group from GBX 150 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Up 6.1%

The firm has a market cap of £70.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX (0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.