Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 900, with a volume of 8816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898.50.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £143.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 906.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 959.57.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

