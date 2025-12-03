Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 250

Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 280 to GBX 250 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price.

Robert Walters Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LON:RWA traded up GBX 3 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 141. The stock had a trading volume of 41,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 116 and a 12 month high of GBX 359. The company has a market cap of £92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.93.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.