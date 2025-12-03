Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 780 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 to GBX 780 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Victrex Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of LON VCT traded down GBX 17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 655. 418,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 649.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 706.34. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 581 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 43.90 EPS for the quarter. Victrex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victrex will post 73.1078905 EPS for the current year.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

