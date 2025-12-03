Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ATRenew (RERE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ATRenew (NYSE: RERE):
- 12/1/2025 – ATRenew had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – ATRenew had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/22/2025 – ATRenew was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/17/2025 – ATRenew had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/8/2025 – ATRenew had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Wall Street Punished CrowdStrike for Beating Earnings? Seriously?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Okta: Excuses to Sell Vs. Reasons to Buy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Inc Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew Inc Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.