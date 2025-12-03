BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They presently have a $151.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioNTech from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $129.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in BioNTech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 5.7% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

