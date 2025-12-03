Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was down 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.40 and last traded at GBX 68.50. Approximately 7,425,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 3,701,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo Trading Down 12.1%
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Wall Street Punished CrowdStrike for Beating Earnings? Seriously?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Okta: Excuses to Sell Vs. Reasons to Buy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.