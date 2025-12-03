MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.5950, with a volume of 586665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $885.99 million, a P/E ratio of -453.02 and a beta of 1.21.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,967,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,880.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $82,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,696,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,790.60. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $972,397 over the last ninety days. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 680.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 658,625 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after buying an additional 529,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 516,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

