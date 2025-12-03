AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.1490, with a volume of 22966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $962.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 534.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,244,000 after acquiring an additional 186,458 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

