Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 294386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TCMD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $589.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,618,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 248.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 487,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 623,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.