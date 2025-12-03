Richtech Robotics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 111,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 51,257 call options.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 83,642,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,515,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $631.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of -3.82. Richtech Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insider Activity at Richtech Robotics

In other news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,000. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Richtech Robotics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Richtech Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

