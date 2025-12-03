Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.44. 230,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 227,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cloonan sold 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,618,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,846,657.18. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 94,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $4,212,726.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,610,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,806,147.04. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,604,841 shares of company stock valued at $58,312,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

