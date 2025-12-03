Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 61439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a market capitalization of C$146.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.60.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of C$50.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.336726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

