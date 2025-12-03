K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 779707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

K2 Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of -0.50.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

