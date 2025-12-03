Investors Buy Large Volume of Ondas Call Options (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 163,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 100,726 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONDS shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ ONDS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 135,832,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,071,270. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.42. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 61.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

