OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 91,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 195,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OBOOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

OBOOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate.

