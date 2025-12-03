DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $580.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $621.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.09.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $518.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.49, a PEG ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

