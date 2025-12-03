Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.98 and last traded at $88.8710, with a volume of 7708403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $279.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

