EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.2230, with a volume of 4709890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on EQT from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

EQT Trading Up 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,067.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,165.94. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 133.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in EQT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

