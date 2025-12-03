SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.9750, with a volume of 1183741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,729,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,086,000 after buying an additional 642,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,313,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,508,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,574,000 after purchasing an additional 264,960 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

