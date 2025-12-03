Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.4840, with a volume of 228874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

In related news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,672 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

