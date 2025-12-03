iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.34 and last traded at $140.32, with a volume of 58678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -251.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

