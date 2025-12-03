Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.6629. Pax Global Tech shares last traded at $0.6629, with a volume of 895 shares changing hands.
Pax Global Tech Stock Down 6.6%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Pax Global Tech
PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.
