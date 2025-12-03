Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.6630, with a volume of 1613423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $80.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $4,504,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,609,554.04. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 308,033 shares of company stock worth $17,078,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,556,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,584,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $59,173,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,148,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.