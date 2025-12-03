Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.4392, but opened at $8.16. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

