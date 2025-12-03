Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,551.40. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $82,120.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $72,840.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.43. 78,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

