Xingjuan Chao Sells 25,000 Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $414,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,241,059.65. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Xingjuan Chao sold 50,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $756,500.00.

Shares of CBLL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 396,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,366. The stock has a market cap of $668.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CeriBell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in CeriBell by 448.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 476,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 389,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 6,424.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 374,179 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CeriBell by 48.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 796,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 260,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CeriBell by 41.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 666,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 196,299 shares in the last quarter.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

