CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) & Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Head to Head Review

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 8.31% 33.30% 5.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Omnicom Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $2.04 million 0.28 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Omnicom Group $15.69 billion 0.87 $1.48 billion $6.77 10.44

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CMG Holdings Group and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Omnicom Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Omnicom Group has a consensus target price of $96.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Omnicom Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than CMG Holdings Group.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats CMG Holdings Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment industries in the United States. It operates through XA The Experiential Agency, Inc.; and CMG Holding Group segments. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. It serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. The company was formerly known as CMG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CMG Holdings Group, Inc. in October 2011. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.