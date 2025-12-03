Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Atlas Copco to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 92,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.