Financial Review: NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) versus Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF)

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alpha Cognition alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Cognition and NKGen Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -$82.94 million ($1.72) -0.02

NKGen Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Cognition and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 0 2 0 3.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Cognition and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats NKGen Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.