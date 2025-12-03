Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 390 price objective on the stock.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.25.

LON:MAB traded down GBX 10.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 272. 369,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.97. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 194.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

