Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 67 price target on the stock.

MERC stock traded up GBX 0.30 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 31. 1,022,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.01. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 22 and a 12-month high of GBX 35.60. The stock has a market cap of £133.27 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercia Asset Management had a return on equity of 223.48% and a net margin of 1,438.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercia Asset Management will post 0.9368771 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

